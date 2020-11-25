Celebrate With Thanksgiving THE F-SPOT WITH DERRICK BECKLES

The F-Spot with Derrick Beckles is a 30-minute Focus Group reality special that America (and the other less important parts of the world) has been waiting for. Our host and internationally renowned focus expert, Derrick Beckles, is on the mission to select the best focusers (from a series of focus groups) and assemble the ultimate focus team. Once assembled, the team will have to focus on the electrifying and life-altering final focus.

The half-hour program answers America's (The World's) siren call by combining its two favorite guilty pleasures, focus groups and reality shows thereby creating the ultimate hybrid. America, are you ready for this? Of course you are, because you made it possible.

When: Thursday, November 26 at 12:30AM ET/PT [Note this is Thursday night going into Friday] on Adult Swim, AdultSwim.com, and the Adult Swim app.

