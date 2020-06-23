Celebrate Global Pride 2020 In Virtual Reality With Revry

Revry, the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable network, has teamed up with Littlstar, the premier livestreaming platform on the PlayStation4, Playstation VR, and Android TV, to launch the first VR streaming channel for the queer community in time for this season of Pride.

The announcement comes as Revry continues a major distribution expansion across virtual cable and OTT both domestically and internationally. Revry's new channel on the Littlstar platform ups the game by giving viewers an exclusive and unparalleled way to engage with content-in virtual reality.

"Littlstar is excited to partner with Revry to redefine how LGBTQ+ audiences view content. Viewers can now interact with each other remotely in virtual reality, or if there is no VR headset available they can live stream it directly to their TV via PlayStation4 which currently reaches over 100M homes," said Tony Mugavero, CEO & Co-Founder of Littlstar.

As one of the official streaming partners for the June 27th and 28th Global Pride 2020, Revry will livestream for 24 hours event on the Revry Now channel (available on the Revry apps) as well as on the Littlstar platform-creating a first-of-its-kind VR Pride Festival experience!

Interpride, the organization producing the Global Pride 2020, is excited about what Revry is bringing to the global event. "We're thrilled to have Revry as one of our official streaming partners," says Julian Sanjivan, Co-President of Interpride. "Partnering with Revry gives Global Pride 2020 an opportunity to access audiences and community members who may not otherwise be able to participate in the programming, especially where our other platforms are not accessible or allowed. Revry's new live VR Channel on the LittleStar app brings our event live on PlayStations across the globe and universally available to anyone with an internet connection."

More than 500 Pride organizations around the world have submitted more than 1,000 pieces of content for Global Pride which will include messages from former US Vice-President Joe Biden, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and artists Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, Kesha and Todrick Hall amongst many more. (See full line up here)

"At a time when the world is hungry for real life interactions, we could not be happier to use our global network-with a reach of over 250 million-to create a virtual pride experience," said Revry's Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder LaShawn McGhee. "Community is so important to our mission at Revry; and now, through our partnership with Interpride and Littlstar, we can expand our world of queer movies, shows, music, news, podcasts, and orignals with this historical, first-of-its-kind live virtual reality Pride event!"

"On the heels of a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the US, and in the heart of Pride Month, Littlstar is proud to partner with Revry to stream Global Pride live for 24 hours in Virtual Reality," said Tony Mugavero, CEO of Littlstar. "This moment and movement are more important now than ever, and we are thrilled to be adding our voice to the chorus of unity and celebration of the right to be yourself."

Viewers with a Playstation VR will be able to watch THE STREAM in a custom virtual world, and viewers without VR headsets can view THE STREAM on billions of mobile devices at live.littlstar.com. The normal 2D livestream broadcast can also be viewed on the Revry Now channel on the Revry network available online (watch.revry.tv) and in all major app stores.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You