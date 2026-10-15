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Caseen Gaines to Publish IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS on THE WIZ

Caseen Gaines draws on exclusive interviews with original cast and creatives to chronicle the musical's journey to Broadway and cultural impact.

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Author Caseen Gaines will publish IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS: The Battle for the Soul of Oz (Tiny Reparations Books), telling the story of THE WIZ and the man who made it possible. The book is set for an on-sale date of 2/23/27. Gaines is the award-winning author of When Broadway Was Black and We Don't Need Roads: The Making of the Back to the Future Trilogy.

Since its Broadway debut in 1975, THE WIZ has become a cultural phenomenon, leaving an indelible mark on American pop culture. The groundbreaking reimagining of The Wizard of Oz earned seven Tony Awards and became the longest-running Broadway musical with an all-Black cast. Its beloved 1978 film adaptation, The Wiz, brought together some of the era's biggest stars, including Diana Ross as Dorothy, Richard Pryor as the Wizard, and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow.

Following the return of THE WIZ to Broadway in 2024, its North American tour is running through 2027, amid a renewed interest in Wizard of Oz stories and musical films following the recent Wicked films.

In IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS, Gaines draws on new and exclusive interviews with the original designers, actors, dancers, and other creatives to illuminate the perseverance, sass, and whimsy that created one of Broadway's most enduring cultural touchstones.

The book is described as perfect for fans of THE WIZ, Broadway history, and pop culture, offering a lively celebration of a cultural touchstone and an intimate exploration of how visionaries and artists came together to make history and inspire generations to come.

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