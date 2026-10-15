Caseen Gaines to Publish IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS on THE WIZ

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Author Caseen Gaines will publish IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS: The Battle for the Soul of Oz (Tiny Reparations Books), telling the story of THE WIZ and the man who made it possible. The book is set for an on-sale date of 2/23/27. Gaines is the award-winning author of When Broadway Was Black and We Don't Need Roads: The Making of the Back to the Future Trilogy.

Since its Broadway debut in 1975, THE WIZ has become a cultural phenomenon, leaving an indelible mark on American pop culture. The groundbreaking reimagining of The Wizard of Oz earned seven Tony Awards and became the longest-running Broadway musical with an all-Black cast. Its beloved 1978 film adaptation, The Wiz, brought together some of the era's biggest stars, including Diana Ross as Dorothy, Richard Pryor as the Wizard, and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow.

Following the return of THE WIZ to Broadway in 2024, its North American tour is running through 2027, amid a renewed interest in Wizard of Oz stories and musical films following the recent Wicked films.

In IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS, Gaines draws on new and exclusive interviews with the original designers, actors, dancers, and other creatives to illuminate the perseverance, sass, and whimsy that created one of Broadway's most enduring cultural touchstones.

The book is described as perfect for fans of THE WIZ, Broadway history, and pop culture, offering a lively celebration of a cultural touchstone and an intimate exploration of how visionaries and artists came together to make history and inspire generations to come.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 26 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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