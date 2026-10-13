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SPECTACLE: MICHAEL JACKSON AT THE SUPER BOWL Documentary to Debut on Hulu and ESPN

The documentary explores the backstory of Jackson's transformative performance at Super Bowl XXVII.

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SPECTACLE: MICHAEL JACKSON AT THE SUPER BOWL Documentary to Debut on Hulu and ESPN

Hulu and ESPN announced a new documentary, 'Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl.' The film is set to debut February 2027 on Hulu and ESPN.

Synopsis

In January of 1993, the world of sport, entertainment and broadcast was forever transformed when Michael Jackson took the stage at the Rose Bowl during the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show. 'Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl,' a new feature documentary that takes the viewer through the backstory of the halftime show and chronicles the journey to and through this iconic, industry-shifting show, featuring never-before-seen footage of Michael and his team, its powerful legacy, and how it catapulted the Super Bowl Halftime show into the single biggest spectacle in pop culture.

Credits

'Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl,' a Skydance Sports production, in association with Optimum Productions and NFL Films. Directed and produced by Bao Nguyen ('The Greatest Night in Pop'); producers, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney for Skydance Sports; producer, John Branca and executive producer, Karen Langford for Optimum Productions; Produced by Amit Dey for Into the Deep End Films; executive producers, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Keith Cossrow, and Jessica Boddy for NFL Films.

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