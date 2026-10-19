Candice Guardino to Bring ITALIAN BRED to Northeast Theaters

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Candice Guardino is bringing her acclaimed stage comedy Italian Bred to two Northeast theaters, presented by Live Nation, with newly announced performances at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie, NY, on December 6 at 3:00 PM, and The Paramount in Huntington, NY, on January 17, 2027 at 3pm.

The newly announced dates mark another milestone for Guardino and Italian Bred, the autobiographical family comedy that has grown from a theatrical production into a multi-platform entertainment brand spanning live touring, streaming, podcasting and digital content. Inspired by Guardino's childhood growing up in a larger-than-life Italian-American family, Italian Bred combines storytelling, physical comedy, spot-on impersonations and iconic songs to bring an entire family of unforgettable characters to life on stage.

Guardino's comedy special, Candice Guardino: Italian Bred, was released in 2026 through Comedy Dynamics and is available on major streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. She continued expanding the Italian Bred universe with At The Table, her limited podcast and video series featuring conversations with guests including Lorraine Bracco, John Edward, Father James Martin, Gianmarco Soresi and others. Clips from the series have generated millions of views across social media. This fall, Guardino will also launch Confessions of an Italian Bred Girl, a new storytelling series combining comedy, personal stories and special guests, further expanding the audience and world surrounding her signature brand.

Tour Dates

Sunday, December 6, 2026 — 3:00 PM, Bardavon 1869 Opera House, Poughkeepsie, New York

Sunday, January 17, 2027, The Paramount, Huntington, New York

About Candice Guardino

Candice Guardino is a comedian, writer, creator and producer known for her signature brand of comedy celebrating family, culture and the beautifully chaotic experience of growing up Italian-American. Her stage show Italian Bred has entertained audiences across the country and evolved into a growing entertainment franchise encompassing live performance, streaming, podcasting and digital storytelling. Guardino's comedy has reached millions of viewers online, while her work has been featured across television, digital media and major entertainment publications. She continues to tour nationally while developing new scripted, unscripted and digital projects through her production company, Anthony Street Productions. www.candiceguardino.com

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