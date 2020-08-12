Canadian Drama TRANSPLANT to Make U.S. Debut on NBC

The 13-episode medical series will debut on September 1.

"Transplant," the hit Canadian drama set to make its mark with U.S. audiences, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following a live telecast of summer's #1 series, "America's Got Talent."

The 13-episode series centers on Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

NBC has a long and storied history with successful medical series, including, of course, "ER" and its current hits "New Amsterdam" and "Chicago Med."

"Transplant" stars Hamza Haq ("Quantico"), Laurence Leboeuf ("The Disappearance"), John Hannah ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Jim Watson ("Mary Kills People") and Ayisha Issa ("Polar").

In its first season on CTV, "Transplant" was the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed.

Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, "Transplant" is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.

