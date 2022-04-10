CW Primetime Listings Announced for the Week of April 24th

The CW has announced their Primetime listings for the week of April 24th. Check out the listing below.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

RIVERDALE

"Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

RIVERDALE THROUGH THE YEARS - After learning that Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop's, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) searches for a way to fight back. But when she is targeted by one of Percival's accomplices, the incident sends her back in time and searching for answers. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#611). Original airdate 4/24/2022.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Jonathan Mangum 9" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

TAKE SOME TIME TO LAUGH - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to THE TEST through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their WILD imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#903). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

"English Breakfast in Jail" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

SPILL THE TEA - Hear more hilarious tales - which may be truth or may be a lie - when guest stars Jordan Klepper, Nikki James, John Hodgman, and Michael Urie join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (#113). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/23/22.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

ALL AMERICAN

"Labels" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

DEFINING YOURSELF - With some heat on Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must figure out what his NIL brand, but he discovers he isn't the only one having a problem with discovering who they are. Olivia's (Samantha Logan) story makes things complicated for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and potentially for her as well. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has a release party for her new album and things get awkward for her and Coop (Bre-Z.) Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to balance everything going on with his life. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are forced to face their past demons when they get locked in Layla's recording studio, which tests their friendship. James Lafferty directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#416). Original airdate 4/25/2022.

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

"Ordinary People" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

REEVALUATING - Simone and the gang rally around Amara as she struggles with what to do next as new information comes to light. Coach Marcus is excited about the all-HBCU baseball game he put together until an old teammate stirs up bad memories that could possibly derail everything. As Damon, JR and the team are focused on the game, they are faced with some challenging guests and new adversaries. Thea has a close call with danger which costs her one relationship and brings a potential new one into her life. Meanwhile, Simone struggles to explain to Jordan her friendship "break-up" with Damon. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Cam'ron Moore & Alison McKenzie (#109). Original airdate 4/25/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

SUPERMAN & LOIS

"Bizarros in a Bizarro World" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ELAT YRANOITUAC A - Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is... bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one WILD ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#210). Original airdate 4/26/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.





NAOMI

"Fallout" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

A LIFE OF LIES - In the aftermath of Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovering who Greg (Barry Watson) and Jen (Mouzam Makkar) really are - and that they've been lying about it her entire life - Naomi sets out on her own to dig deeper for the truth only to discover how many people have been keeping secrets from her. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, and Camila Moreno. Angel Kristi Williams directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#110). Original airdate 4/26/22. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

THE FLASH

"Death Rises" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

ALL HANDS ON DECK - With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk (#812). Original airdate 4/27/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

KUNG FU

"The Alchemist" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

SECRETS AND LIES - As Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliet (guest star Annie Q) is after, Henry (Eddie Liu) uncovers a shocking revelation about his father. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for investor meetings for her app, and Dennis (Tony Chung) receives an ultimatum from his dad. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Richard Speight Jr. directed the episode written by Jon Bring (#207). Original airdate 4/27/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

WALKER

"Bygones" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CAGE RAGE - Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life's frustrations. Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215). Original airdate 4/28/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

LEGACIES

"I Wouldn't Be Standing Here If It Weren't For You" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FAMILY FIRST - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues her fight and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to potentially help. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is fearful of her visions and what it means for those she loves. Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends Kaleb (Chris Lee), Ethan (Leo Howard) and MG (Quincy Fouse) on a high-stakes mission. Jed (Ben Levin) finds himself needing to make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) makes a surprising discovery. The episode was written by Layne Morgan & Courtney Grace and directed by Jason Stone (#413). Original airdate 4/28/2022.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

CHARMED

"Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My..." - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLSV) (HDTV)

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan's (Jordan Donica) help healing a "creature" with whom she has a deep emotional connection. And Kaela's budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña (#407). Original airdate 4/29/2022.

DYNASTY

"A Friendly Kiss Between Friends" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

DAPHNE ZUNIGA GUEST STARS - As Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) attend a Yale reunion, Blake runs into an old friend, Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga), who has more than just the reunion on her mind. Alexis' (Elaine Hendrix) launch of her "miracle cream" faces a set back and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers his assistance and Adam (Sam Underwood) scrambles to get what Alexis wants. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) grows more suspicious of Charlie (guest star Cynthia Quiles) and turns to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for help, much to his chagrin. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants to get to the truth of recent events and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is dealt some disappointing news. Adam Huber also stars. The episode was written by Garrett Oakley and directed by SM Main-Muñoz (#509). Original airdate 4/29/2022.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Greg Proops 8" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

A NIGHT OF GIGGLES - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to THE TEST through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their WILD imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1010). Original airdate 11/13/2021.



WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

"Boy in a Barrel" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

LET'S ROLL - Hear more hilarious tales - which may be truth or may be a lie - when guest stars Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos, Christian Finnegan join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (#113). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/23/2022.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Music and Tech Magic" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ROCK STAR MAGIC - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Levent, Jeff Hobson, Kid Ace, Trigg Watson, Chris Funk, Johnny Ace Palmer and Ed Alonzo (#804). Original airdate 4/30/2022.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Insane Twists on the Classics" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

MAGICAL ASCENT - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Alex Ramon, Eric Eaton, Paige Thompson, Murray SawChuck, Shaun Jay, Leon Etienne, Chris Funk and Hans Klok (#713). Original airdate 9/18/2020.