Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRUEL SUMMER Debuts on Freeform April 20th

After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. 

Mar. 10, 2021  
CRUEL SUMMER Debuts on Freeform April 20th

Freeform's highly anticipated psychological mystery, "CRUEL SUMMER," will premiere with a two-hour event on TUESDAY, APRIL 20, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. From executive producer Jessica Biel ("The Sinner"), "Cruel Summer" is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate's disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, HARLEY QUINN Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. "Cruel Summer" comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Follow "Cruel Summer" (#CruelSummer) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Freeform


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC

RATINGS: CBS THIS MORNING Topped GMA & TODAY Photo

RATINGS: CBS THIS MORNING Topped GMA & TODAY

Academy Museum Announces Inaugural Programming Photo

Academy Museum Announces Inaugural Programming

AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL to Celebrate 25h Anniversary Photo

AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL to Celebrate 25h Anniversary


From This Author TV News Desk