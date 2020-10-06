CRAZY RICH ASIANS Network Premiere Airs Oct. 18

The movie airs at 8 p.m. on TNT.

TNT is proud to air the television premiere of the Hollywood Blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians on Sunday, October 18th at 8 p.m. ET.

Based on the global bestselling novel, Crazy Rich Asians follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she travels to Singapore to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend's wedding.

When she arrives in Singapore, she's surprised to learn that Nick's family isn't just rich -- they're crazy rich! He's also considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and worst of all -- Nick's disapproving mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).



