CONAN Heads to Greenland for a Special Primetime Episode

After President Trump's remarks about purchasing the Danish territory, TBS's CONAN will take the show internationally for the twelfth time to help "broker the deal." CONAN Without Borders: Greenland will be a primetime special airing Tuesday, September 3, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS.

Watch a preview below!

"What if I handled the negotiation? I have as much, if not more negotiating experience than Trump" said Conan last week on his show. "And if we don't move quickly, some other country is going to swoop in and over-pay for it."

CONAN Without Borders: Greenland isn't the first time the host has hopped on a plane within days of President Trump's remarks about a country. Conan flew to Haiti in 2018 almost immediately after the President's negative comments. He also traveled to Mexico City in 2017 and filmed an episode of CONAN with an entirely Mexican staff and crew following Trump's controversial border wall legislation proposal.

Most recently Conan traveled to Australia, where he learned about the local slang, was in an episode of Australia's hit show "Bondi Rescue" and got up close and personal with a few of Australia's most famous ANIMALS. In 2018, Conan traveled to Japan where he got a makeover in Harajuku and brought along his Associate Producer, Jordan Schlansky to surprise two of his biggest fans. He has made headlines as the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years and has also joined former First Lady Michelle Obama at the international Air Force Base in Doha, Qatar, to perform for the troops stationed overseas. Emmy (R) nominated CONAN Without Borders currently has over 24 million streams on Netflix and over 300 million views across all other platforms since it began in 2015.





