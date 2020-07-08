CLASS ACTION PARK to Premiere on HBO Max

HBO Max has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary Class Action Park, based on the world's most dangerous water park, Action Park, that had its heyday in the 80s and 90s and was a staple for anyone who grew up in New Jersey. There have been many famous Action Park "alumni" that have shared their experiences over the years, inspiring feature films, scripted series, and most recently a tell-all book written by THE SON of the genius madman that founded the park. For the first time, fans new and old will be able to experience first-hand the insanity of this dangerous water park via real-life footage and testimonials.



"Class Action Park brings feelings of nostalgia even if you didn't grow up going to this infamous New Jersey amusement park," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "The insane stories of lawlessness and injury are an unbelievably wild ride."



Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey's infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It's the type of place that will never exist again. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time. The documentary features an original score by The Holladay Brothers.



Class Action Park is produced and directed by Chris Charles Scott & Seth Porges. Authentic Talent & Literary Management's Liz DeCesare executive produced.

Related Articles View More TV Stories