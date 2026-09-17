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CIA SEASON 2 TRAILER TEASES DEEPER SPY GAMES BETWEEN CIA AND FBI PARTNERS

New footage shows the CIA and FBI partnership pushed further into covert territory.

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CBS has released the Season 2 premiere trailer for CIA, giving viewers a first look at the next round of covert operations from its clandestine CIA/FBI task force. The new footage centers on the uneasy partnership between roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass and by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman, who continue working together to untangle international plots and terrorist threats operating out of New York.

The series follows Bill as he keeps learning the unwritten rules of espionage while Colin pulls him further into a world defined by secrecy and improvisation. Also part of the task force are Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard and CIA Analyst Gina Gosian, both integral to the group's operations as they navigate geopolitical secrets that rarely make headlines.

According to CBS, the throughline of the show remains that the team's work keeps America safe, even though the public will never know the details of what they did in the shadows. That tension between visible partnership and invisible consequence appears to carry directly into the new season, based on the trailer's preview of escalating stakes for the task force.

CIA's Season 2 premiere is set to air on CBS, with episodes also available to stream on Paramount+, continuing the show's blend of procedural casework and international intrigue.

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