CBS Will Produce Chuck Lorre's Newest Comedy Series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS will produce a new pilot from "The Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre.

The pilot is called "The United States of Al." It's a comedy about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran and his unit's Afghan interpreter, who's newly arrived in America.

David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari will pen the script and executive produce along with Lorre.

The United States of Al will follow the friendship between Riley, a Marine who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al), the Afghan interpreter who served with his unit and has just come to the United States to start a new life.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





