CBS Renews Six More Dramas and Two News Programs For 2019-2020

CBS announced today that it has renewed six more drama series and two news programs for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. SEAL TEAM, S.W.A.T., MADAM SECRETARY, BULL, HAWAII FIVE-0 and MACGYVER will return to the CBS lineup next season, along with longstanding primetime news shows 60 MINUTES and 48 HOURS. With these pickups, CBS has now renewed 18 series for next year.

The acclaimed, award-winning 60 MINUTES has been on the Network for 51 years and averages 10.9 million viewers every Sunday evening, while the Emmy Award-winning 48 HOURS, now in its 29th season, attracts an audience of 4.4 million on Saturdays. BULL, now in its third season, reaches 11.4 million viewers. HAWAII FIVE-0, currently in its ninth season, hits 10.1 million, and MADAM SECRETARY in season five reaches 8.1 million. S.W.A.T. and SEAL TEAM, both in their second seasons on the Network, each score approximately 8.6 million viewers, and MACGYVER, in its third season, attracts 7.6 million viewers every week.

60 MINUTES, television's #1 primetime news program for more than five decades, presents features focusing on people and events in the news and behind the headlines.

48 HOURS investigates the most intriguing crime and justice cases that touch on all areas of the human experience. The series has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and along the way changed lives.

SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train for, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. tells the story of a locally born-and-raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

MADAM SECRETARY follows shrewd, determined Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, who drives international diplomacy and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues, both at the White House and at home.

BULL is the head of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.

HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.

MACGYVER is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus "Mac" MacGyver, who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and his vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

Previously, the Network also renewed YOUNG SHELDON, MOM, CRIMINAL MINDS, NCIS, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, BLUE BLOODS and the freshman hits FBI, GOD FRIENDED ME, THE NEIGHBORHOOD and MAGNUM P.I. for next season.

SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand. John Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are the executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Peter Onorati, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart and Andy Dettman are the executive producers for Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, ?eljko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe. Barbara Hall, Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman are the executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Revelations Entertainment.

BULL stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson and MacKenzie Meehan. Glenn Gordon Caron, Paul Attanasio, Dr. Phil McGraw and Jay McGraw are the executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Stage 29 Productions.

HAWAII FIVE-0 stars Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero. Peter Lenkov, David Wolkove, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are the executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

MACGYVER stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton. Peter Lenkov, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff and Terry Matalas are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate.

About 60 MINUTES

Steve Kroft, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, John Dickerson, Sharyn Alfonsi and Jon Wertheim are the correspondents and contributing correspondents. Bill Owens is the executive producer.

About 48 HOURS

Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Maureen Maher, Richard Schlesinger and Tracy Smith are the correspondents and contributing correspondents. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.





