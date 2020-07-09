CBS' Let's Make A Deal Celebrates Christmas In July With A Sleigh Full Of Prizes

The 4th of July holiday may be over but the celebrations are just beginning as Let's Make A Deal's annual Christmas in July celebrations begin!

Who wants to wait until December when Traders can celebrate Christmas twice this year by joining host, Wayne Brady, for a chance to win prizes, handpicked by the Deal elves! In the seasonal spirit of giving, hidden prizes deck the Let's Make A Deal halls so grab the family, put on a Christmas sweater and get ready to celebrate "Christmas in July" the Let's Make A Deal way on Monday, July 13th!

Christmas may have come early for Traders but the Deal elves have not made the decisions easy!

First, it's a frosty dilemma of a deal for one snowman couple as they decide between keeping their $100,000 worth of jewelry prize or taking a shimmering envelope as Doctor Wayne helps counsel their decision on their final deal this Christmas in July!

Also, don't miss the mystery of what's in the advent calendar shed, habited by Deal's own Cat Gray, following the Big Box reveal for one trader this holiday season!

Tune-in to Let's Make A Deal on Monday, July 13th to celebrate Christmas in July on CBS!

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You