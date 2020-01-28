CBS Announces Spring Premiere Dates for Two Comedies

CBS today announced the spring premieres dates for two comedies. MAN WITH A PLAN will return for its fourth season Thursday, April 2 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT), after THE UNICORN completes its season run, and the new comedy BROKE will debut the same night, 9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT, after CAROL'S SECOND ACT completes its season order.

MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe Award winner Matt LeBlanc in a comedy about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage and family. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook and Kali Rocha also star.

BROKE stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette in a comedy about a single suburban mother (Perrette) who's shocked when her estranged sister, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband (Camil), and her husband's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship. Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo also star.

CBS' SPRING SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAYS AS OF APRIL 2

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM MAN WITH A PLAN (Fourth Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM BROKE (Series Premiere)





