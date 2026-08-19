CAMP ROCK 3 Cast Reflects On Reviving Disney Franchise Nearly 20 Years Later

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The stars of CAMP ROCK 3 sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss their roles in the newest installment of the Disney franchise, arriving nearly 20 years after the original film first introduced audiences to the world of Camp Rock.

During the segment, the cast talked through what it means to revisit a property with such a long history and devoted fan base, reflecting on the gap between the franchise's debut and this latest chapter. The conversation focused on the experience of bringing the story back for both longtime viewers who grew up with the original and newer audiences discovering it for the first time.

The appearance gave the cast a national platform to introduce the new film ahead of its release, with the GMA interview centering on their individual roles and how the movie fits into the broader legacy of the Camp Rock series. The segment framed the project as a milestone moment for the franchise, marking its return after nearly two decades.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA has regularly hosted entertainers and franchise casts to preview upcoming projects, and this appearance continued that pattern by giving the CAMP ROCK 3 cast a chance to speak directly to viewers about what audiences can expect from the new film.

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