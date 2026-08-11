Demi Lovato Confirms Return As Mitchie Torres In CAMP ROCK 3 On GMA

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Demi Lovato confirmed on GOOD MORNING AMERICA that she is returning to one of her most recognizable roles, Mitchie Torres, for the new Disney Channel film CAMP ROCK 3. The announcement gives fans of the original franchise their first official confirmation that Lovato will step back into the character that helped launch her career.

Lovato's appearance centered on the news of her return, with the singer discussing what it means to revisit Mitchie Torres years after the character first introduced her to a wide television audience through the CAMP ROCK films. The GMA segment framed the reprisal as a significant moment for the franchise, tying Lovato's personal history with the role to the upcoming project.

Details on CAMP ROCK 3's plot, supporting cast, and release timeline were not addressed beyond confirmation of Lovato's involvement. The appearance focused squarely on establishing that Mitchie Torres will return to screens with Lovato back in the part that made the character a fixture of Disney Channel's music-driven programming.

The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's ongoing entertainment coverage, giving Lovato a national platform to make the reveal directly to viewers rather than through a written statement or press release.

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