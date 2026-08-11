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Photos: CAMP ROCK 3 World Premiere Draws Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato

New cast members Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton and Lumi Pollack joined returning stars at the Burbank event.

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Photos: CAMP ROCK 3 World Premiere Draws Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers returned to the red carpet at The Walt Disney Studios Lot for the world premiere of CAMP ROCK 3, joining a new generation of cast members including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean, Ella Lucas, and Orlando Lucas. Sherry Cola and Maria Canals-Barrera also attended, along with director Veronica Rodriguez, writer Eydie Faye, and executive producers Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh. The event featured Camp Rock-themed activations, including a Disney+ Throwback photo booth, a Von Dutch x Camp Rock hat customization station, and food offerings from La La Land Cafe and Carvel. CAMP ROCK 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel and stream the following day on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney





Photo Credit: Disney
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