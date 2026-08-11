Photos: CAMP ROCK 3 World Premiere Draws Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers returned to the red carpet at The Walt Disney Studios Lot for the world premiere of CAMP ROCK 3, joining a new generation of cast members including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean, Ella Lucas, and Orlando Lucas. Sherry Cola and Maria Canals-Barrera also attended, along with director Veronica Rodriguez, writer Eydie Faye, and executive producers Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh. The event featured Camp Rock-themed activations, including a Disney+ Throwback photo booth, a Von Dutch x Camp Rock hat customization station, and food offerings from La La Land Cafe and Carvel. CAMP ROCK 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel and stream the following day on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney









Photo Credit: Disney

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...