Demi Lovato Returning To CAMP ROCK 3, GMA Reports

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Demi Lovato is heading back to camp. GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment shared the news, revealing that Lovato is returning for 'Camp Rock 3,' the franchise that helped launch her into stardom years ago.

The segment framed the update as one of the buzziest entertainment stories of the day, though details on Lovato's specific role or the shape of the new 'Camp Rock 3' project were not spelled out beyond confirming her return to the world of the camp-set musical franchise.

The Pop News roundup did not stay solely on Lovato. The segment also remembered Jackie, a beloved bald eagle who had drawn public affection, and pointed to a new study suggesting that smiling at dogs could be beneficial, rounding out a mix of lighter entertainment and lifestyle headlines delivered in quick succession.

As with much of GMA's Pop News coverage, the segment moved briskly between items, giving viewers a first taste of the 'Camp Rock 3' news alongside the eagle tribute and the dog study without lingering on any single story for an extended breakdown.

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