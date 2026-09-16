Buddy, Skipp Townsend, De'Aundre Bonds Break Down LA Street Politics on THE DROP After Show
The panel connects neighborhood loyalty and survival to the artists who built West Coast rap.
The second episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA After Show turns its attention to the relationship between Los Angeles street politics and the rise of the city's music culture, with rapper and actor Buddy, community activist Skipp Townsend, and original Snowfall cast member De'Aundre Bonds anchoring the conversation. Drawing on personal experience and cultural insight, the three examine how neighborhood dynamics, loyalty and survival shaped both the streets and the artists who came out of them.
Buddy portrays Artillery, a rapper on THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA who is introduced as already entangled with law enforcement, a character whose backstory ties directly into the themes discussed in this episode. Bonds appeared as part of the original Snowfall cast, giving him firsthand context for the world the spinoff series continues to explore.
The After Show, hosted by DJ Hed, positions this conversation as essential background for understanding the world surrounding THE DROP, which follows Snowfall characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap.
In an earlier scene from the series, Buddy's character Artillery defused a tense standoff in his own safehouse after Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, played him a track, a moment that sparked the freestyle known as 'Life and Times of a Rydah.' Read more about that scene and Artillery's introduction into the series.
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