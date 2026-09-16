Buddy, Skipp Townsend, De'Aundre Bonds Break Down LA Street Politics on THE DROP After Show

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The second episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA After Show turns its attention to the relationship between Los Angeles street politics and the rise of the city's music culture, with rapper and actor Buddy, community activist Skipp Townsend, and original Snowfall cast member De'Aundre Bonds anchoring the conversation. Drawing on personal experience and cultural insight, the three examine how neighborhood dynamics, loyalty and survival shaped both the streets and the artists who came out of them.

Buddy portrays Artillery, a rapper on THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA who is introduced as already entangled with law enforcement, a character whose backstory ties directly into the themes discussed in this episode. Bonds appeared as part of the original Snowfall cast, giving him firsthand context for the world the spinoff series continues to explore.

The After Show, hosted by DJ Hed, positions this conversation as essential background for understanding the world surrounding THE DROP, which follows Snowfall characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap.

In an earlier scene from the series, Buddy's character Artillery defused a tense standoff in his own safehouse after Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, played him a track, a moment that sparked the freestyle known as 'Life and Times of a Rydah.' Read more about that scene and Artillery's introduction into the series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 07 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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