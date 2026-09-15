How Nipsey Hussle's Unreleased Verse Became THE DROP's LA Theme Song

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FX has shared a new featurette titled 'Behind the Beat: LA Theme Song' for THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, bringing in the music makers behind the series to explain how an unreleased verse from the late rapper Nipsey Hussle ended up woven into the show's official theme song. The clip pulls back the curtain on the production process behind the track, tracing how the verse was incorporated into the finished song that now opens the series.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series calls a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III.

The featurette is part of an ongoing series of behind-the-scenes clips exploring the show's music production, following an earlier installment that broke down the track 'Officer Blackman' and its ties to the social issues of 1990s Los Angeles. Together, the clips point to music as a central storytelling tool for the SNOWFALL spinoff rather than mere backdrop.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman has previously described music as an active force in the series rather than background texture, a theme echoed in this latest look at the theme song's creation. More on that conversation can be found in Malcolm Spellman Explains Why Music Is 'A Character' in THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA.

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