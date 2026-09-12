THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Clip Sends Lamar Fleeing Through Gang Territory

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





FX has posted a new scene from THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA showing Lamar Kinsey's routine trip home from the music store turn perilous when his path takes him through contested gang territory, leaving him chased and vulnerable in unfamiliar streets. The clip, titled 'Lamar is Chased Through Gang Territory,' underscores how quickly everyday movement through 1990s Los Angeles can become a matter of survival for the series' characters.

Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, is one of the cousins pulled into Wanda Bell's orbit as she works to build what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses meant to reshape American culture through West Coast rap. Wanda, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, are both characters carried over from SNOWFALL, with THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA following their attempts to reinvent themselves amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the emergence of West Coast rap as a cultural and commercial force.

The series has already shown Lamar navigating volatile situations tied to the music world, including a prior scene in which he defused a tense standoff inside rapper Artillery's safehouse by playing one of his own tracks. That earlier moment set off an impromptu freestyle from Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III, and established Lamar as someone capable of using music to de-escalate danger rather than provoke it.

This new chase sequence marks a shift, placing Lamar in a scenario where music offers no protection and the threat is purely physical. Lamar's earlier encounter with Artillery showed his ability to defuse conflict through his songwriting, making this street-level pursuit a stark contrast within his ongoing arc on the series.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...