Willie Geist Finds Himself Baked Into a Couple's Wedding Cake

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Willie Geist closed out a recent broadcast of Sunday TODAY with his regular mug shots segment, spotlighting a wedding cake that included a miniature version of himself. The tribute came courtesy of newlyweds Kathy and Rodney, who submitted the photo for Geist's weekly roundup of viewer-sent images.

The segment is a recurring feature at the end of Sunday TODAY, where Geist shares mug shots sent in by viewers. This week's edition gave a shoutout to the couple for including him in their wedding cake.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...