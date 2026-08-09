Willie Geist Finds Himself Baked Into a Couple's Wedding Cake
Viewer-submitted photos remain a recurring feature of the Sunday morning broadcast.
By: Rachel Stone
Willie Geist closed out a recent broadcast of Sunday TODAY with his regular mug shots segment, spotlighting a wedding cake that included a miniature version of himself. The tribute came courtesy of newlyweds Kathy and Rodney, who submitted the photo for Geist's weekly roundup of viewer-sent images.
The segment is a recurring feature at the end of Sunday TODAY, where Geist shares mug shots sent in by viewers. This week's edition gave a shoutout to the couple for including him in their wedding cake.