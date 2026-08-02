Charlie Puth Opens Up on New Album, Super Bowl Anthem and Son Jude

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Charlie Puth sat down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist at The Django Jazz Club in New York City to talk about his new album, a project he says was inspired by a lyrical shoutout from Taylor Swift. The conversation touched on several major moments in Puth's recent life and career.

Puth spoke about performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, a high-profile moment that added to his growing list of career milestones. He also discussed the personal side of his life, revealing that he and his wife Brooke welcomed a son named Jude.

The singer's reflections spanned both his professional trajectory and his new role as a father, offering a glimpse into how those experiences have shaped his latest musical output. Puth's discussion of the Taylor Swift-inspired album suggests the project carries personal significance tied to a specific moment of recognition from a fellow artist.

The interview captures Puth at a moment of transition, balancing a high-visibility performance like the Super Bowl anthem with new fatherhood and a fresh album cycle. The Django Jazz Club setting provided an intimate backdrop for Puth to speak candidly with Geist about the various threads connecting his personal and professional life.

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