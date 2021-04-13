Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Win Season Two of HGTV Home Reno Competition Series ROCK THE BLOCK

After a fierce six-week home renovation showdown, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home), were crowned the winners of HGTV's mega-hit competition series Rock the Block. During the 90-minute finale, which premiered on HGTV and discovery+ on Monday, April 12, the Kleinschmidts, self-proclaimed underdogs throughout the competition, bested challengers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) and Tiffany Brooks, ($50K Three Ways); and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes). In the end, the Kleinschmidt's stunning Southern Craftsman transformation delivered the highest appraisal value and the grand prize-bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Throughout the competition, the dueling duos faced-off to max-out identical properties with the goal to add the most property value to each home. Real estate experts Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) joined reigning ROCK THE BLOCK champion, Jasmine Roth, for a top-to-bottom walk-through of the newly renovated homes-and, in the final dramatic moments, series host Ty Pennington announced the winner.

"This is surreal- one of the best moments of my life," exclaimed Brian. "We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we're in that same category?! It just blows my mind!"

"We knew we weren't going to out-design these competitors," added Mika. "But the whole time we kept going for functionality, and what we know adds true value-and it paid off. And now we have a street named after us!"

The judges gave high praise to Brian and Mika as they toured their home, noting the family-friendly functionality and budget strategy to improve every part of the property. Their bonus features, including a covered porch with a 'smart' pergola, an indoor two-lane bowling alley, a stunning home fitness center and mother-in-law suite in the basement, ultimately scored the biggest dollar signs with the appraisers.

"The HGTV designers and renovators outdid themselves in this season of Rock the Block. The tremendous home renovations and stiff competition delivered a big, fun, edge-of-your-seat competition for viewers," said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "Based on this season's fantastic ratings, fans continue to love these home renovation battles and returned each week to see the creative ideas and design solutions that happen when the best in the business go head-to-head to win bragging rights."

The competition has ended for now, but HGTV and ROCK THE BLOCK will fight childhood hunger by providing 100,000 meals to kids in need through Turn Up: Fight Hunger. The new partnership between Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, and No Kid Hungry, is a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger and will provide one billion meals for kids facing hunger in the U.S. over the next five years.

Red Barn Homes built the four properties featured on season two of Rock the Block.

