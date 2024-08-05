Branton Choi Boards TO A LAND UNKNOWN as Executive Producer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Independent producer Branton Choi boards 2024 Cannes Director’s Fortnight selection To a Land Unknown as Executive Producer.

The film, which held its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, hails from Danish-Palestinian director Mahdi Fleifel, who co-wrote the script with Fyzal Boulifa and Jason McColgan. The film stars Mahmoud Bakri, Mouataz Alshalton, and Angeliki Papoulia.

The film tells the story of two Palestinian cousins who, after fleeing a camp in Lebanon, are stranded in Athens, living in an underground limbo. Desperately seeking a way to reach Germany, they find themselves caught in an uncontrollable spiral. It received rave reviews across the board at Cannes and was praised for its “tour-de-force […] empathic storytelling.”

Speaking on his decision to join the film, Choi said he “was immediately struck by the film’s humanity and artistry. As an international filmmaker, I hope to be able to support authentic stories with a beating heart at their center. Mahdi accomplishes ALL THAT and beyond. I’m very happy to help bring this film to the screen.”

Choi’s most recent production credits include Tom Shu-Yu Lin’s upcoming drama YEN & AI-LEE starring Yang Kuei-mei, and the horror feature All Fun & Games, starring Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield. He has also produced award winning short films, including All Riders which won the Best Short-Form Series award from the International Documentary Association (IDA) and was later acquired by PBS POV, and After Class which won the Asia International Competition Best Shorts Awards / Governor of Tokyo Award at Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia and qualified for THE ACADEMY AWARDS in 2020. He holds a BFA from NYU’s Tisch School of The Arts and is a member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

