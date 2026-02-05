Bradley Cooper's IS THIS THING ON? Sets Home Digital Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Is This Thing On?, the latest directorial outing from Tony Award-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home February 10, and on 4K Blu-ray and DVD March 17.

The movie follows Will Arnett as Alex, a middle-aged New Yorker who searches for purpose by pursuing stand-up comedy in New York. Amid an impending divorce from his wife Tess (Laura Dern), the duo is forced to navigate co-parenting, identity, and contemplate whether love can take a new form.

“Bradley’s openness invited us to explore the mess and mystery of love, the way we lose and find ourselves in partnership,” said Dern of the director, whose previously helmed A Star Is Born and Maestro.

To prepare for his role as Alex, Arnett wrote and performed stand-up bits in real-world comedy clubs every night for about six weeks. He also co-wrote the film with Cooper and Mark Chappell (See How They Run), from a story by Arnett, Chappell, and John Bishop (The John Bishop Show), whose life inspired the character of Alex.

The all-star ensemble cast also includes Andra Day, Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes (one of Arnett’s partners in their podcast Smartless), and Scott Icenogle, the real-life husband of Hayes.

Bonus Feature

Mic Drop: Making Is This Thing On? – Go behind the scenes as filmmakers and cast open up about the inspirations behind this story of love, loss, and starting again. Get a glimpse into working with a remarkable ensemble and hear about how the team developed their comedy sets.

Photo Credit: Searchlight