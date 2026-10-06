PAC NYC to Honor Bob Iger at ICONS OF CULTURE Gala
The gala will celebrate Iger's influence on global culture and feature performances from THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS, which will have its world premiere at PAC NYC early next.
The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) will host the third annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala, presented by BNY, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in New York City. The gala celebrates the artistic achievements of the Perelman Performing Arts Center and honors individuals who have made a transformative impact on global culture.
This year, media executive, entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger will be honored as the 2026 PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE for his extraordinary career and lasting cultural legacy, tracing his rise from a local Ithaca weatherman to the visionary who transformed Disney into one of the most iconic entertainment companies of our time.
The evening will celebrate Iger's unparalleled influence and profound impact on the global cultural landscape, from his start as a local weatherman in Ithaca, NY to his monumental career transforming The Walt Disney Company into one of the most iconic entertainment companies of our time.
PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala is an annual signature event that shines a spotlight on the artistic excellence of the Perelman Performing Arts Center and honors an individual who has had an extraordinary influence on culture and impact in the world. For the third year in a row, PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE is presented by BNY.
The show will feature a special performance from the new musical THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS, which has its world premiere at PAC NYC early next year. It will also feature special performances and surprise guests coming together to celebrate Mr. Iger and his legendary career.
Event Details
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
7:30 PM – Show Begins
Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10007
About PAC NYC
Opened in September 2023, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) is the final piece of the rebuilding of the World Trade Center after 9/11. Chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and three-term Mayor of New York City, PAC NYC represents the resiliency of the city standing as a beacon of hope and affirmation of life through music, theater, dance, opera, media and more. At the heart of its mission is a commitment to create connections through the performing arts and to entertain and inspire audiences from across New York and around the world.
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