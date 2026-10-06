PAC NYC to Honor Bob Iger at ICONS OF CULTURE Gala

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The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) will host the third annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala, presented by BNY, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in New York City. The gala celebrates the artistic achievements of the Perelman Performing Arts Center and honors individuals who have made a transformative impact on global culture.

This year, media executive, entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger will be honored as the 2026 PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE for his extraordinary career and lasting cultural legacy, tracing his rise from a local Ithaca weatherman to the visionary who transformed Disney into one of the most iconic entertainment companies of our time.

The evening will celebrate Iger's unparalleled influence and profound impact on the global cultural landscape, from his start as a local weatherman in Ithaca, NY to his monumental career transforming The Walt Disney Company into one of the most iconic entertainment companies of our time.

PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE Gala is an annual signature event that shines a spotlight on the artistic excellence of the Perelman Performing Arts Center and honors an individual who has had an extraordinary influence on culture and impact in the world. For the third year in a row, PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE is presented by BNY.

The show will feature a special performance from the new musical THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS, which has its world premiere at PAC NYC early next year. It will also feature special performances and surprise guests coming together to celebrate Mr. Iger and his legendary career.

Event Details

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

7:30 PM – Show Begins

Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10007

About PAC NYC

Opened in September 2023, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) is the final piece of the rebuilding of the World Trade Center after 9/11. Chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and three-term Mayor of New York City, PAC NYC represents the resiliency of the city standing as a beacon of hope and affirmation of life through music, theater, dance, opera, media and more. At the heart of its mission is a commitment to create connections through the performing arts and to entertain and inspire audiences from across New York and around the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 27 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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