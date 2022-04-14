Billie Eilish Teams up With THE SIMPSONS in New Disney+ Short 'When Billie Met Lisa'

Today, Billie Eilish REVEALED on social media that she will appear alongside "The Simpsons" family in the upcoming short titled "When Billie Met Lisa." The all-new short, featuring OSCAR® and GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, will premiere Friday, April 22, exclusively on Disney+.

In "When Billie Met Lisa," Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she'll never forget.

This upcoming release from "The Simpsons" is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service's marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" are currently available on Disney+.

The most recent short "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in "The Simpsons" collection on the streaming service.

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards.

THE SIMPSONS was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." This was followed by the theatrical short "Playdate with Destiny"(2020) and the Disney+ exclusive "The Force Awakens From Its Nap"(2021). THE SIMPSONS Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction THE SIMPSONS Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield'-winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017.

The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. THE SIMPSONS ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the "Best Show of the 20th Century" by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.