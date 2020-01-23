Betty Gilpin Will Play Ann Coulter on AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

Betty Gilpin Will Play Ann Coulter on AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

Deadline reports that Betty Gilpin will play Ann Coulter in the upcoming third season of "American Crime Story."

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal-centered series is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

Gilpin stars on Netflix's women's wrestling series, "Glow." She has starred in many Off-Broadway productions.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Advanced Imaging Society Announces Winners of the Lumiere Awards
  • JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION Returns on Thursday, February 27th
  • Phish Announce Summer 2020 Tour
  • Chef Andrew Zimmern Launching New MSNBC Series WHAT'S EATING AMERICA
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement