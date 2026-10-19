Ben Stiller Stars in FOCKER IN-LAW, New Chapter of Meet the Parents
The comedy features Stiller as Greg Focker, whose anxieties escalate when his son brings home a new girlfriend he plans to propose to.
Universal Pictures has released a new promotional spot featuring Ben Stiller as Greg Focker ahead of the November 25 release of FOCKER IN-LAW, the latest chapter in the blockbuster Meet the Parents franchise.
This Thanksgiving, the Circle of Trust expands as Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande star in the film. Still operating as a helicopter parent to his adult kids, Greg Focker's anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia, and reveals that he plans to propose. When Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Greg's still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack, Greg becomes certain she is hiding something and attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend as the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalates.
FOCKER IN-LAW is set to open in theaters this Thanksgiving.
Film Details
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco
Screenplay: John Hamburg; Story By: John Hamburg, Ilana Glazer & Austen Earl
Director: John Hamburg
Producers: Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Jay Roach, John Hamburg
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