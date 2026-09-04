Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller in New 'Meet the Parents' Sequel Trailer

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TODAY offered viewers an early glimpse of Ariana Grande stepping into the world of the 'Meet the Parents' franchise, sharing a trailer for Universal's next installment that pairs her with Ben Stiller. The clip, posted to the network's YouTube channel, introduces Grande as a new member of the extended Focker family, setting up fresh comedic tension as the beloved characters reunite.

The trailer marks a notable crossover moment, bringing a pop star known primarily for music into the long-running comedy series built around Stiller's character and his in-laws. TODAY's preview frames the film as the next chapter in a franchise that has spanned multiple entries since its original release, with the new addition promising to shake up the family dynamic that has defined the series.

According to the segment, the film is billed as bringing the 'Focker-In-Law' family back together while welcoming Grande's character into the fold, suggesting her presence will be central to the plot rather than a brief cameo. The trailer gives audiences their first substantial look at how she fits alongside Stiller in the franchise's signature blend of awkward family confrontations and comedic misunderstandings.

TODAY's clip serves as an early marketing beat for Universal ahead of the film's wider promotional rollout, giving fans a first taste of the tone and casting before additional details are expected to surface closer to release.

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