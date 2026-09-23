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Ben Stiller Plays Up A Feline Twist For Stiller's Sodas Ad At Katz's Deli

The comedian brings a theatrical flair to a soda campaign rooted in a name mix-up.

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Ben Stiller is showing off his comedic range in a new promotional spot for Stiller's Sodas, his own beverage line that has landed on the menu at Katz's Deli, the storied New York City institution. The ad, featured on TODAY, finds Stiller channeling an unexpected feline persona, a bit that stems from a playful misunderstanding tied to the deli's name.

The spot leans on physical comedy rather than dialogue, with Stiller committing fully to the joke as he promotes the soda line now available to Katz's Deli customers. The setup plays on the phonetic overlap between 'Katz' and 'cats,' turning a simple product placement into a small comedic sketch.

The campaign marks a notable pairing between Stiller's beverage venture and one of New York's most recognizable food destinations, giving Stiller's Sodas visibility in a setting known for its own long-standing cultural cachet. The ad is part of TODAY's coverage of entertainment news and pop culture moments.

As the clip circulates, the humor centers on Stiller's willingness to fully embody the bit, embracing an exaggerated feline routine to sell the joke rather than relying on straightforward advertising language.

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