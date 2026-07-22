Ed Harris, Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman and More Star in THE DINK on Apple TV

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Apple TV posted a short promotional clip laying out THE ESSENTIALS of THE DINK, its upcoming sports comedy featuring Ed Harris, Andy Roddick, Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell, Aaron Chen, and Ben Stiller. The film streams beginning July 24 on the platform.

As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, THE DINK centers on Dusty Boyd, a washed-up former tennis prodigy who has been reduced to coaching children at his father Chuck's suburban country club. When an old injury sidelines Dusty from tennis entirely, he reluctantly turns to pickleball for rehab and finds himself drawn into the sport and into a partnership with Candace, played by Mary Steenburgen. Jake Johnson plays Dusty in the film, and the film was directed by Josh Greenbaum.

The casting of Andy Roddick adds a sports credibility angle to the ensemble. The film brings together performers from sketch comedy, film, and television alongside Roddick in what Apple TV is framing as a broad ensemble comedy built around the rapidly growing sport of pickleball.

THE DINK arrives on Apple TV on July 24. Jake Johnson also spoke about his role in the film during a recent appearance on TODAY, discussing the physical demands of learning pickleball and how the sport differs from the tennis world his character inhabits.

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