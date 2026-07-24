Now Streaming: Apple Original Films “The Dink” Starring Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen & Aaron Chen

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THE DINK, an Apple Original comedy starring Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Ed Harris, is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Johnson plays Dusty Boyd, a washed-up former tennis prodigy reduced to coaching children at his father Chuck's suburban country club, played by Harris. After reaggravating an old injury, Dusty reluctantly turns to pickleball for rehab and, alongside his new partner Candace, played by Steenburgen, finds himself drawn into a battle over the club's future, his father's approval, and his own identity. The film is directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Sean Clements and produced by Ben Stiller, who also appears in the cast alongside Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell, Aaron Chen, and tennis player Andy Roddick, who portrays a fictionalized version of himself as Dusty's childhood nemesis.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by | Josh Greenbaum

Written by | Sean Clements

Produced by | Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Rob Paris, Mike Witherill, Jake Johnson

Executive Produced by | Rick Steele, Sean Clements, Josh Greenbaum, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy, Daniel Crosser

Starring | Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Ben Stiller, Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell, Aaron Chen, and Andy Roddick

More information is available at the Apple Press Site.

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