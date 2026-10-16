Banana Ball Open to Return to Walt Disney World Resort in April

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As part of its 2027 schedule, Banana Ball is bringing its zany and wildly popular brand of baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort next year. Fans everywhere can get in on the Banana Ball craze by tuning in to a new music-driven Banana Ball documentary coming to Disney+ and Hulu in fall 2027.

During its 'Banana Ball Selection Show' on ESPN2, Banana Ball announced its 2027 schedule will include the Banana Ball Open, a four-game Banana Ball experience on April 15-18, featuring all six Banana Ball teams with four squads competing head-to-head at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney near Orlando.

It will mark the second time the high-octane energy of Banana Ball has swept through Walt Disney World, delighting fans with its entertainment-focused version of America's favorite pastime. Earlier this year, in front of packed crowds, the sports complex at Disney hosted two Banana Ball games that put fans first and directly in the center of the action with plenty of laughs, excitement and an undeniable energy that often leaves the audience dancing in their seats all night long.

Starting now through Oct. 31, fans can take a swing at getting tickets to the fun by entering the ticket lottery list by visiting BananaBall.com. Tickets start at $35.

In addition to the full slate of games scheduled for major sports venues across the country, Banana Ball mania will also be sweeping the nation through a documentary airing on Disney+ and Hulu in fall 2027.

Following Banana Ball's 10-year journey, from its humble beginnings in Savannah, Georgia, to a phenomenon known as 'The Greatest Show in Sports,' the documentary will give fans an inside look at the stories, personalities and community behind it all. The film is directed by David Beilinson, and produced by Connor Schell's Words + Pictures and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's Ampersand. The documentary features 11 original songs from EGOT songwriters Pasek & Paul, with additional songwriters Ashley Gorley, Cal Shapiro, Ben Johnson, Adam Yaron, Jake Sinclair, Brandon Bomer, Jarius Jones, and Jesse Cole.

The documentary and the Banana Ball Open build on the following slate of collaborations, where Banana Ball meets Disney storytelling:

Banana Ball and Disney Collaborations

'Banana Bowl: Presented Ad-Free by Liberty Mutual Insurance' streaming live on Disney+ and Disney YouTube

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Savannah Bananas games streaming live across ESPN and Disney+

Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland Resort in California

A Banana Ball game at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida

A marquee summer event at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut, near ESPN's main headquarters

About Banana Ball

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed sport built around one simple philosophy: Fans First. Created by Jesse Cole and made famous by the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball combines high-level athletic competition with entertainment, showmanship and unforgettable fan experiences. The Banana Ball Championship League features six teams (Savannah Bananas, Loco Beach Coconuts, the Firefighters, the Party Animals, Indianapolis Clowns and the Texas Tailgaters) competing across the country, bringing one of the fastest-growing sports to millions of fans each year.

About ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is where sports dreams come true for athletes and fans of all ages. Located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the complex is the home of a variety of events including Disney Soccer and Disney Spring Training and has accommodated 70 different sports featuring athletes from 70 different countries since opening in 1997. Designed to provide professional, amateur and youth athletes with experiences synonymous with the names Disney and ESPN, the 220-acre facility features multiple competition venues, including 16 baseball/softball fields; a 9,500-seat stadium; a state-of-the-art indoor arena and two versatile field houses for basketball, volleyball, eSports and other indoor sports; and 17 multipurpose fields for outdoor sports including soccer, football and field hockey. The complex includes a professional production center that produces content for global distribution on the Disney family of networks. For more information, visit www.disneysportsnews.com for news releases, photos and videos.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with 'The Simpsons' and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program, including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Words + Pictures

Words + Pictures is an award-winning multi-platform storytelling studio creating premium content at the intersection of entertainment, sports, and culture. Founded by former ESPN executive Connor Schell, W+P focuses on powerful, character-centered narratives, partnering with leading platforms, global brands, and cultural icons to deliver stories that resonate on screen and across generations. From groundbreaking documentary series to original formats and branded storytelling, Words + Pictures is redefining how true stories are told and shared in today's media landscape.

About Ampersand

Ampersand is a multimedia entertainment company specializing in live entertainment, digital, film and television, founded by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning songwriters of The Greatest Showman, La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen. Ampersand creates next generation entertainment at the intersection of music-driven storytelling and pop culture. Recent highlights include the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, the 2026 'Read with Jenna Jr.'-selected children's picture book Axl the Axolotyl Is Not a Frog, and the record-breaking digital-first series Celebrity Substitute, now in its hit third season on YouTube. Upcoming projects include the Warner Bros. Animation feature film Oh, the Places You'll Go from director Jon M. Chu.

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