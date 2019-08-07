BTS's BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE Opens as Widest Ever Event Film Release in 110 Countries

Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing are pleased to present BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE in theaters worldwide starting today. Audiences in 110 countries can experience the third BTS feature film that finds the band at the end of their LOVE YOURSELF tour in Europe.



The film will be in theaters for a limited time beginning August 7 with the majority of screenings occurring through August 11. Additional screening dates available in select locations.



Tickets are on sale from the official film website (www.BRINGTHESOULTHEMOVIE.com).



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and American Music Awards.





Related Articles View More TV Stories