BTS WORLD TOUR Stops Set for Global Cinema Broadcasts in April

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new BTS concert event is coming to your local theater. This April, BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ LIVE VIEWING, which captures two live full-length concerts, will be broadcast to cinemas worldwide from Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC.

The cinema broadcasts feature fan-favorite group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) as they return to the global stage with their BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG.'

The tour will open with concerts broadcast live from Goyang, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, and spans 34 cities worldwide and 82 shows. This marks their first tour as a group since their celebrated 2021–2022 ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ tour.

Featuring a 360-degree in-the-round stage design, the tour aims to deliver an immersive experience for audience members. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ accompanies their fifth full-length album, which arrives on March 20, 2026.

The live cinema broadcasts take place on Saturday, April 11, featuring their concert in Goyang, with another following on Saturday, April 18, capturing their Tokyo stop. Tickets and full screening details for each territory will be available here from February 25.

Audiences are encouraged to sign up for event alerts. Screening times will vary by territory. Territories will screen each concert twice, with some screenings scheduled later to accommodate local time zones. Tickets officially go on sale globally beginning Wednesday, February 25 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 8pm ICT. Korean tickets go on sale at 10am KST.

Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “Trafalgar Releasing is very proud to bring one of the year’s most significant cultural moments to cinema audiences worldwide. The announcement of BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ has been met with extraordinary global demand, and we are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC on two unmissable live cinema broadcasts this April. Presenting two full-length concerts from Goyang and Tokyo, these events offer audiences around the world the opportunity to come together and experience the tour on the big screen."

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. The band will release their fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026

Photo Credit: Bighit Music, Hybe