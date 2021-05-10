BREAKING BOUNDARIES: THE SCIENCE OF OUR PLANET Launches June 4th on Netflix

Today, Netflix REVEALED the trailer and key art for Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet narrated by Sir David Attenborough and produced by award winning, UK based filmmakers, Silverback FIlms. The film will be on Netflix from June 4th.

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström who discusses this film with Sir David Attenborough in a blog on the Netflix Newsroom.

Breaking Boundaries tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept Earth stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

The 75-minute film takes the audience on a journey of discovery of planetary thresholds we must not exceed, not just for the stability of our planet, but for the future of humanity. It offers up the solutions we can and must put in place now if we are to protect Earth's life support systems.

The film is directed and produced by Jon Clay, executive produced by Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Colin Butfield, Jochen Zeitz and Kate Garwood. Original music by Hannah Cartwright and Ross Tones.

They join the creators who are bringing broader awareness of environmental issues and solutions to Netflix viewers around the world. In 2020, 160 million Netflix households tuned in to at least one film or show that shined a light on sustainability, including Emmy-award winning Our Planet and Academy-Award nominated My Octopus Teacher.

This is Netflix's third project with Sir David Attenborough, following Our Planet and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.

Johan Rockström volunteers his time to advise Netflix on its sustainability strategy, including its recent climate commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022. He will continue in this capacity as a part of the company's independent advisory group of experts.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet will launch on Netflix, June 4th.

Watch the trailer here: