BOBBY’S TRIPLE THREAT Sets September Return with New Chefs

As host of Bobby’s Triple Threat, Bobby Flay has handpicked a trio of newly announced chefs to represent him in the new season, arriving this September. New York chef and restaurateur Ayesha Nurdjaja is the newest titan, joining Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson to take on highly skilled competitors in three head-to-head cooking rounds with surprise featured ingredients for a chance to win $25,000.

The elite chefs entering Bobby’s speakeasy kitchen are a culinary murderers’ row, including heavy hitters Maneet Chauhan, Nini Nguyen, Dale Talde, Jet Tila and Bryan Voltaggio. The ten-episode season premieres Tuesday, September 2nd at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max.

In the season premiere, Bobby introduces the newest titan Ay,esha Nurdjaja, who joins Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson in the exclusive club. Bobby is not taking it easy on them as he invites top-tier competitor Nini Nguyen to challenge the trio in three rounds judged by the culinary royalty Daniel Boulud. In addition to Maneet Chauhan, Dale Talde, Jet Tila and Bryan Voltaggio, competitors include Karen Akunowicz, Avishar Barua, Adrianne Calvo, Martel Stone and Michelle Wallace.

Last night on The Tonight Show, the celebrity chef announced that he is developing a Broadway musical based on his life and career. "We're working on an amazing composer. We have a writer. The whole thing is happening." Learn more about the production here.

About Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and media personality. He has opened numerous upscale restaurants in New York City and beyond, the first of which was the renowned Mesa Grill in 1991. In December 2023, Bobby opened Brasserie B by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas offering delicious and distinct French-inspired dishes, an intersection of French cuisine and Flay's creative touches.

Bobby is the author of 18 best-selling cookbooks, with his latest, Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Iconic Recipes and Inspirations from a Groundbreaking American Chef: A Cookbook released on October 29th, 2024. Flay has starred in dozens of Food Network programs, including BBQ Brawl, Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, The Flay List, Iron Chef America as well as numerous specials.

Among his many distinctions are the 1993 James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year, his induction into the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America in 2007. Bobby has received five Daytime Emmy Awards for Boy Meets Grill, Grill It! with Bobby Flay and Barbecue Addiction. In 2015, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - the first chef ever to be awarded one.