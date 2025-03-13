BMF Sets Season Four Premiere on Starz; Watch the New Teaser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated fourth season of STARZ' hit family crime drama “BMF,” will return on Friday, June 6, 2025, once again staking its claim to #BlackMafiaFridays. The new announcement comes with a new action-packed teaser showcasing life-and-death stakes as the Flenory brothers expand their business and confirms the fourth season will explore the fallout from a chaotic and relationship-altering mission in Mexico. New episodes of “BMF” will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Season four follows a successful “BMF” season three, which averaged nearly 10 million multiplatform viewers. The season four teaser spotlights the intense action this season as Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry (Da’Vinchi) narrowly cheat death while on the run with their plug south of the border. During the trip, Meech also learns of a prophecy that predicts his continued rise in the game, leading him to believe he is unstoppable–possibly at his peril.

This season, viewers will see Meech and Terry traverse the continent as their business expands, from their roots in Atlanta and Detroit to the streets of St. Louis, and the palm tree-lined boulevards of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Markisha (La La Anthony) wants to be taken seriously as Terry’s business partner and will seek to forge her path in the game. Lucille (Michole Briana White) and Charles (Russell Hornsby) both struggle with what comes after divorce, financially and emotionally, while still co-parenting Nicole (Laila D. Pruitt), who introduces a new challenge for THE FAMILY to navigate. Meanwhile, Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) is still coping with the loss of his son, and funnels all of his energy into taking down BMF.

"BMF" season four continues THE JOURNEY inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.

"BMF" season four will also air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

“BMF” is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (executive producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and "Hip Hop Homicides"), alongside creator, executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Photo Credit: Starz

