BLUEY Movie First Look: TODAY Show Debuts Trailer for 2027 Film

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TODAY shared the first trailer for the upcoming BLUEY movie, offering fans an early glimpse of the beloved animated family as they head to theaters. The segment gave viewers a first look at new footage from the film, which follows Bluey alongside her parents and sister Bingo in a story built for the big screen.

The trailer marks the first theatrical preview for BLUEY, the children's series that has developed a devoted following among young viewers and their families. According to the segment, the film will bring new adventures for the core Heeler family, expanding the world of the show beyond its television format.

The BLUEY movie is set for release in theaters in 2027, according to the segment. Details on the plot remain limited, but the trailer confirms that mum, dad and Bingo will all be featured alongside Bluey in the upcoming film.

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