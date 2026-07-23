Disney Celebrates The Power Of Fandom With The Return Of D23 Fantastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes

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D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has launched the return of D23 FANTASTIC PRIZES: THE ULTIMATE DISNEY SWEEPSTAKES, offering D23 members the chance to win 23 prizes drawn from across The Walt Disney Company. Announced July 23, 2026, the sweepstakes includes a 23-year Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium subscription, a family trip to Brisbane, Australia tied to BLUEY'S HAPPY SNAPS, and two tickets to attend SUPER BOWL LXI in Los Angeles in February 2027 as part of ESPN's first-ever SUPER BOWL production, among other experiences spanning parks, streaming, and live events.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is where Disney's global fandom comes together to celebrate the company's rich storytelling legacy while getting a first look at the future of Disney across film, television, streaming, sports, parks, and beyond. Through D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes, fans can enter for a chance to win the following prizes:

Disney+, Hulu Bundle 23 Year Subscription

One winner will receive a 23-year fixed-term subscription to a Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium plan, courtesy of Disney+ Perks. Ads will be served in select live and linear content.

An Unforgettable Bluey Adventure to Brisbane, Australia, with Bluey's Happy Snaps

One family of four will win a 10-day trip to Brisbane, Australia, featuring a custom itinerary inspired by Bluey's Happy Snaps and a visit to the immersive Bluey's World experience. The prize includes round-trip economy airfare, hotel accommodations, and a special Bluey's Happy Snaps gift pack filled with fun keepsakes, including a camera and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets to Attend SUPER BOWL LXI with ESPN

One winner will receive a trip to attend SUPER BOWL LXI, including the opportunity to experience ESPN's first-ever SUPER BOWL production in person in February 2027 in Los Angeles, with tickets for two to attend the SUPER BOWL LXI game.

Magic Awaits Vacation to Disneyland Resort and Candlelight Processional

A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to Disneyland Resort for a party of up to four. The experience includes a tour alongside Disney historian and author Marcy Carriker Smothers, with visits to Walt's Apartment, Lilly Belle Parlor Car, and more, as well as attendance at the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland Park, a holiday tradition that began in 1958. Vacation dates will be between December 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026, with exact dates subject to the Candlelight Processional schedule.

National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures: Kenya Safari Experience

One winner and a guest will embark on an 8-day safari with National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures through three of Kenya's most celebrated protected areas. The itinerary includes safari in the Masai Mara National Reserve, insight into rhino conservation from a Kenya Wildlife Service representative, and wildlife viewing along the shores of Lake Nakuru. THE TRIP must be booked at least 60 DAYS IN advance and on or before July 1, 2027, and is subject to availability.

VIP F1 Experience Trip to the Las Vegas Grand Prix

One winner and a guest will receive roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations, transportation to and from Paddock Club, two 3-day race tickets at Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club Rooftop, exclusive F1 experiences, and Fuel the Magic merchandise at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026.

Attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday

A winner and one guest will attend the red-carpet World Premiere of Avengers: Doomsday in Hollywood and be among the first to see the film before it opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Set Sail on the All-New Disney Believe

One winner and up to three guests will be among the first to sail aboard Disney Believe, the all-new ship from Disney Cruise Line, during its inaugural season. The ship features immersive worlds inspired by Encanto, Frozen, Moana, and other animated films, along with Broadway-style shows, character experiences, and exclusive offerings for adults and children.

Experience the 2027 Grammy Awards

One winner and their guest will travel to Los Angeles to attend the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Discover Aulani Time at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i

A 4-night stay at AULANI Resort & Spa for up to four guests, including airfare, up to four preferred seating passes to KA WA'A, A Lū'au, and an $800 Disney Gift Card. The vacation must be taken between November 15, 2026 and August 31, 2027, with block-out dates potentially applying.

Trip to the Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

One winner and up to three guests will experience the 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour,' bringing together the worlds of 'Descendants,' 'ZOMBIES,' and 'Camp Rock' in an arena spectacular. The concert is scheduled for October 1, 2026 in Anaheim, CA, subject to change.

Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade

One winner and up to three guests will receive round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, Parade tickets at Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street, a Macy's Santaland experience, and an exclusive Macy's and Disney Parade-inspired merchandise bundle. THE TRIP must be taken by July 31, 2027, with block-out dates potentially applying.

Disneyland Resort Land of Dreams VIP Vacation

A Land of Dreams VIP Tour at Disneyland Resort for a party of up to six, including 12 hours of VIP service, Park Hopper admission, valet parking, meals, snacks, beverages, and the highest priority attraction access available. The vacation must be taken by July 31, 2027.

Experience Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027

A trip for two to Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles, CA, April 1 through 4, 2027. Star Wars Celebration is a four-day fan convention featuring major announcements, immersive exhibits, celebrity guests, and fan-inspired activities.

Collector Edition Infinity Gauntlet by East Continental Gems

One High Gloss Collector Edition Infinity Gauntlet by East Continental Gems, custom numbered #023 of 200, featuring six precious gemstones with a total weight over 3.6ct, presented in a premium wooden crate with display gloves. The collectible is inspired by the iconic Marvel Infinity Gauntlet and crafted by East Continental Gems' master artisans and gemstone specialists.

Experience The Magic of Disney Animation at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort

A WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort vacation for a party of up to four, including Club Level accommodations, Park Hopper tickets for all four theme parks, a one-day Private VIP Tour, and an exclusive The Magic of Disney Animation experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The vacation must be taken between October 6, 2026 and October 7, 2027.

Trip to the Premiere of The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen

One winner and a guest will attend the premiere of Disney's The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, the next chapter of the franchise, coming Summer 2027.

Step Inside the Magic with a Private Pixar Studios Tour

One winner and up to three guests will receive an exclusive private tour of Pixar Animation Studios, timed to celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar's Gatto in theaters March 5, 2027. The prize also includes airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation, and lunch at the studio.

Disney on Broadway Ultimate Trip to New York City

A winner and one guest will receive tickets to The Lion KING and Aladdin on Broadway, a pre-show dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe, skyline views at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, and a backstage tour of the historic NEW AMSTERDAM Theatre. THE TRIP must be taken by July 31, 2027, with block-out dates potentially applying.

VIP Experience for Dancing with the Stars

One winner and their guest will travel to Los Angeles to attend a live taping of Season 35 of the Emmy-nominated series DANCING WITH THE STARS in Fall 2026.

Go Inside the Magic at Walt Disney Animation Studios

A behind-the-scenes private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, timed to celebrate the theatrical release of Frozen 3 on November 24, 2027. The experience includes a drawing session with a Disney animator and an opportunity to learn what it's like to record dialogue for an animated feature. THE TRIP must be taken by July 31, 2027, with block-out dates potentially applying.

Attend the World Premiere of the New Simpsons Movie

A winner and one guest will attend the red-carpet World Premiere of the new Simpsons Movie and be among the first to see the film before it opens in theaters on September 3, 2027.

Walt Disney Studios Tour and Lunch with a Disney Legend/Luminary

One winner and three guests will receive a customized tour of the Walt Disney Archives, a private tour of the Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney's office, and the opportunity to dine with a Disney Legend or Luminary. THE TRIP must be taken by August 31, 2027, with block-out dates potentially applying.

The sweepstakes is open exclusively to D23 Members. Fans can join for free as a General Member at D23.com. Entries are accepted from July 23, 2026 through August 23, 2026. For prize details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit fantasticprizes.d23.com.

About D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes

*Starting July 23, 2026, fans can enter for a chance to win FANtastic prizes! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between July 23, 2026 and August 23, 2026. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry and have a current D23 Membership (D23 General Membership Plan is free). Limit 1 entry per person per day per Prize Sweepstakes Drawing. Visit fantasticprizes.d23.com for Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions, and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: ABC, Inc., d/b/a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 500 Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91521.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presented by Visa

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a multi-day fan experience showcasing storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney, with showcases featuring stars and storytellers, sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes moments, performances, shopping, and more. For the latest news, visit D23.com. Presentations, talent, and schedules are subject to change. Fans can follow DisneyD23 on TikTok, Instagram,, and X, and use the hashtag #D23.

About D23

The name 'D23' pays homage to THE JOURNEY that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's over 100-year history. Fans can join D23 at Gold Essential ($49.99 per year), Gold Choice ($119.99 per year), Gold Complete ($329.99 per year), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on TikTok, Instagram,, and X.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

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