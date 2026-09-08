Bluey Book Reads to Return With Isla Fisher, Sia, Toni Collette and More

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BBC Studios Digital Brands, BBC Studios Kids & Family and Ludo Studio have announced the return of the multi-award-winning digital series BLUEY BOOK READS.

Series three features an iconic line-up of superstar Bluey fans reading some of the world's most popular Bluey storybooks. The digital-exclusive lands on the Official Bluey YouTube and Bluey.tv on September 8th at 12pm ET.

Releasing brand-new content weekly, BLUEY BOOK READS Series Three kicks off with acclaimed Australian actress and author Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Now You See Me, Home & Away) reading 'Bingo', a fun-filled story that includes activities and game ideas.

Bluey is off to play at Chloe's house for the day, and Mum and Dad are busy. Bingo wants to play, but with no one around, her attempts at hide-and-seek and I Spy don't work. She needs something to do to pass the time - maybe even a problem to solve! Can Bingo find a way to play on her own until Bluey gets home?

Commenting on becoming a part of the latest Bluey Book Reads series, Isla Fisher shared:

In the next episode in the series Sia, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter behind global hits Chandelier, Cheap Thrills and Titanium, reads 'Granny Mobile'. Meanwhile, Academy Award-nominated actress Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine, Knives Out) also features in Series 3, narrating 'Cricket'.

Hollywood actress Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You, Save the Last Dance, The Bourne franchise) reads 'BBQ', whilst YouTube sensation DanTDM lends his voice to 'The Doctor'.

The superstar Bluey fans are joined by the three-time Grand Slam singles champion Ash Barty who takes a break from the court to read 'The Decider', plus fashion designer and television personality Tan France (Queer Eye) brings his style expertise to 'Bedroom'.

Additionally, Emmy-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Lovecraft Country, His House) gets swept up in 'The Weekend'. Actor, writer and director Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, Giri/Haji, Landscapers), reads 'Pass the Parcel'. And Australian star of screen and stage Noah Taylor (Paddington 2, Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones) brings to life 'Hammerbarn'.

Encouraging families to make time for storytelling, connection and play together, the brand new series of Bluey Book Reads is also one of the digital offerings that supports Play The Bluey Way, a global campaign led by BBC Studios to inspire families to bring more play into everyday life.

New episodes of Bluey Book Reads will go live every fortnight from September 8th on the official Bluey YouTube channel, which has over 11.8 billion lifetime views. Bluey Book Reads will also be available on the official Bluey website Bluey.tv.

Bluey Book Reads is commissioned by BBC Studios Digital Brands with BBC Studios Kids & Family and is a Ludo Studio and BBC Studios Digital Brands production. All of the Bluey stories featured in the Bluey Book Reads series are published by BBC Studios' licensee Penguin Random House. In the US, Bluey is published by Penguin Young Readers Licenses, part of Penguin Random House LLC.

The first series of Bluey Book Reads landed in February 2024, launching with a dual-read of 'Mini Bluey' by famous sisters and Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue. Since then Bluey Book Reads has garnered over 91 million views and counting across Bluey's digital channels.

Bluey Book Reads Series 3 release schedule

September 8th: Isla Fisher - Bingo

September 15th: Toni Collette - Cricket

September 22nd: Tan France - Bedroom

September 29th: Sia - Granny Mobile

October 6th: Julia Stiles - BBQ

October 13th: Will Sharpe - Pass the Parcel

October 20th: DanTDM - The Doctor

October 27th: Wunmi Mosaku - The Weekend

November 3rd: Noah Taylor - Hammerbarn

November 10th: Ash Barty - The Decider

About Bluey

Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is the creation of writer and director Joe Brumm and is produced by multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio. Commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC Children's, BBC Studios brings Bluey to audiences internationally through distribution and licensing.

The first-ever feature film, The Bluey Movie, lands in cinemas on 6 August 2027. Written and directed by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature marks the big screen debut for Bluey and her family. BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture with theatrical distribution through Walt Disney Studios.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...