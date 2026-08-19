BLOODAXE Season Two Adds Gard Løkke, Kieran Bew to Prime Video Cast

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Prime Video announced several new cast members for the second season of the upcoming original series, BLOODAXE. Gard Løkke (Home for Christmas, The Trip to the Northern Lights) will join the Season Two cast as a series regular, and Melina Åkerman (Succedera Questa Notte, Granite Harbour), Kieran Bew (House of the Dragon, Beowulf), Sebastian Bull (2 Days, Azrael), and George Burgess (Beast, Spartacus: House of Ashur) will star in recurring roles. The series' second season has begun filming in Ireland, and is produced by MGM Television.

BLOODAXE is an epic historical drama, created, written, and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, which chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). The series' highly anticipated first season has yet to debut, and will tell the story of their fight for the throne of Norway, as the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling, and utterly magical new Norse saga.

BLOODAXE is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O'Sullivan under his O'Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin.

Gard Løkke is represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK and Global Ensemble in Norway & Sweden.

Melina Åkerman is represented by Independent Talent and Actors in Scandinavia.

Kieran Bew is represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin.

Sebastian Bull is represented internationally by Subtitle Talent Agency, and in Denmark by Charles&Ryaa Agency.

George Burgess is represented by Anthony Kidd at Benchmark Creative Management and John Tynan at Untitled Entertainment in the US.

BLOODAXE will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About MGM Television

MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, is a multiple Emmy-winning leading producer of premium content for television and digital platforms. The division produces award-winning series, including The Testaments (Hulu), Wednesday (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Fargo (FX), DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), and the upcoming series El Gato (Prime Video), and Bloodaxe (Prime Video).

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...