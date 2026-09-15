HBO Max Emmy Awards Afterparty Photos at San Vicente Bungalows

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HBO Max returned to San Vicente Bungalows to celebrate 122 nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO Max ended the evening with 21 awards, including top honors for 'The Pitt' and 'DTF St. Louis' in Outstanding Drama series and Outstanding Limited series respectively. Jean Smart also took home a historic fifth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series for 'Hacks.' DJ Bella Fiasco and Grammy-nominated electronic duo The Knocks curated the soundtrack for a guest list that included over 100 of HBO Max's celebrated talent, such as Noah Wyle, Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, and Richard Gadd. Culinary highlights included Chinese dumplings from Michelin Guide-recognized Good Alley, the first-ever pop up from Henry's Secret Ice Cream, featuring a surprise custom take-home pint, a caviar and vodka speakeasy tucked inside the elevator; and late-night nugs and waffles from cult-favorite Howlin' Rays, paired with a curated champagne selection.

A seven-foot-tall ice installation designed by LA-based Disco Cubes doubled as a caviar and martini bar and served as one of the evening's most memorable gathering spots. Guests also enjoyed live karaoke and a custom claw machine, where playful house party essentials and vintage, limited-edition HBO merchandise were up for grabs.

Event Details

HBO Max Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty

WHERE: San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

WHEN: Monday, September 14 @ 8:00PM

WHO: HBO Max Emmy Nominees and Friends

Guest List Highlights

Lisa Kudrow / The Comeback

David Harbour / DTF St. Louis

Jason Bateman / DTF St. Louis

Carrie Coon / The Gilded Age

Jean Smart / Hacks

Patrick Ball / The Pitt

Meg Stalter / Hacks

Gerran Howell / The Pitt

Mark Ruffalo / Task

Katherine LaNasa / The Pitt

Shawn Hatosy / The Pitt

Linda Cardellini / DTF St. Louis

Taylor Dearden / The Pitt

Fiona Dourif / The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi / The Pitt

Tom Pelphrey / Task

George R. R. Martin / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Dexter Sol Ansell / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Peter Claffey / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

John Oliver / Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Paul W. Downs / Hacks

Tim Robinson / The Chair Company

Richard Gadd / Half Man

Steve Carrell / Rooster

Rachel Sennott / I Love LA

Odessa A'zion / I Love LA

Emma D'Arcy / House of the Dragon

Food & Beverage Activations

Modern Chinese dumplings from newly Michelin guide-recognized Good Alley

LA's cult-favorite destination for Nashville hot chicken, Howlin' Rays served their signature nugs and waffles alongside a curated champagne pairing

Marking their pop-up debut, Henry's Secret Ice Cream brought their weekly sold-out gourmet pints to life with scoops and waffle cones, serving flavors including Passionfruit & Coconut Sorbet, Milk & Honey, and German Chocolate Cake. Guests were also gifted a take-home pint of Buttered Caramel Popcorn ice cream, a custom flavor created just for this year's event

Ice artist Leslie Kirchhoff, founder of LA-based Disco Cubes, designed a 7ft tall custom sculptural ice installation in the Bungalows fountain, which doubled as a both a dramatic party centerpiece and martini/caviar bar

A special caviar speakeasy tucked inside the elevator offered traditional caviar offerings paired with chilled shots of Ketel One vodka

Decor & Activations

Talent arrived against a bespoke, floor-to-ceiling green limewash step and repeat, anchored by a striking 9-ft HBO Max logo crafted from hand-poured resin

DJ Bella Fiasco set the festive tone for the evening before Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling electronic duo The Knocks took over the party soundtrack

A custom claw machine offered guests the chance to win vintage HBO merchandise alongside a curated assortment of playful house party essentials

Guests and talent gathered around a karaoke activation that quickly became one of the evening's most memorable moments

Photo Credit: David Jon for HBO Max



Photo Credit: David Jon for HBO Max

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...