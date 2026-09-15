HBO Max Emmy Awards Afterparty Photos at San Vicente Bungalows
Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, and other HBO Max stars gathered at the West Hollywood venue for food activations and entertainment.
HBO Max returned to San Vicente Bungalows to celebrate 122 nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO Max ended the evening with 21 awards, including top honors for 'The Pitt' and 'DTF St. Louis' in Outstanding Drama series and Outstanding Limited series respectively. Jean Smart also took home a historic fifth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series for 'Hacks.' DJ Bella Fiasco and Grammy-nominated electronic duo The Knocks curated the soundtrack for a guest list that included over 100 of HBO Max's celebrated talent, such as Noah Wyle, Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, and Richard Gadd. Culinary highlights included Chinese dumplings from Michelin Guide-recognized Good Alley, the first-ever pop up from Henry's Secret Ice Cream, featuring a surprise custom take-home pint, a caviar and vodka speakeasy tucked inside the elevator; and late-night nugs and waffles from cult-favorite Howlin' Rays, paired with a curated champagne selection.
A seven-foot-tall ice installation designed by LA-based Disco Cubes doubled as a caviar and martini bar and served as one of the evening's most memorable gathering spots. Guests also enjoyed live karaoke and a custom claw machine, where playful house party essentials and vintage, limited-edition HBO merchandise were up for grabs.
Event Details
HBO Max Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty
WHERE: San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069
WHEN: Monday, September 14 @ 8:00PM
WHO: HBO Max Emmy Nominees and Friends
Guest List Highlights
Lisa Kudrow / The Comeback
David Harbour / DTF St. Louis
Jason Bateman / DTF St. Louis
Carrie Coon / The Gilded Age
Jean Smart / Hacks
Patrick Ball / The Pitt
Meg Stalter / Hacks
Gerran Howell / The Pitt
Mark Ruffalo / Task
Katherine LaNasa / The Pitt
Shawn Hatosy / The Pitt
Linda Cardellini / DTF St. Louis
Taylor Dearden / The Pitt
Fiona Dourif / The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi / The Pitt
Tom Pelphrey / Task
George R. R. Martin / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Dexter Sol Ansell / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Peter Claffey / A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
John Oliver / Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Paul W. Downs / Hacks
Tim Robinson / The Chair Company
Richard Gadd / Half Man
Steve Carrell / Rooster
Rachel Sennott / I Love LA
Odessa A'zion / I Love LA
Emma D'Arcy / House of the Dragon
Food & Beverage Activations
Modern Chinese dumplings from newly Michelin guide-recognized Good Alley
LA's cult-favorite destination for Nashville hot chicken, Howlin' Rays served their signature nugs and waffles alongside a curated champagne pairing
Marking their pop-up debut, Henry's Secret Ice Cream brought their weekly sold-out gourmet pints to life with scoops and waffle cones, serving flavors including Passionfruit & Coconut Sorbet, Milk & Honey, and German Chocolate Cake. Guests were also gifted a take-home pint of Buttered Caramel Popcorn ice cream, a custom flavor created just for this year's event
Ice artist Leslie Kirchhoff, founder of LA-based Disco Cubes, designed a 7ft tall custom sculptural ice installation in the Bungalows fountain, which doubled as a both a dramatic party centerpiece and martini/caviar bar
A special caviar speakeasy tucked inside the elevator offered traditional caviar offerings paired with chilled shots of Ketel One vodka
Decor & Activations
Talent arrived against a bespoke, floor-to-ceiling green limewash step and repeat, anchored by a striking 9-ft HBO Max logo crafted from hand-poured resin
DJ Bella Fiasco set the festive tone for the evening before Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling electronic duo The Knocks took over the party soundtrack
A custom claw machine offered guests the chance to win vintage HBO merchandise alongside a curated assortment of playful house party essentials
Guests and talent gathered around a karaoke activation that quickly became one of the evening's most memorable moments
Photo Credit: David Jon for HBO Max
Photo Credit: David Jon for HBO Max