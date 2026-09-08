LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Rosie O'Donnell, Tracee Ellis Ross

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LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of September 8 through September 15, featuring appearances from Molly Shannon, Jake Johnson, Jon Bernthal, Stephanie Hsu, Marcello Hernandez, Minka Kelly, Leslie Jones, Jo Firestone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Luke Evans, Rosie O'Donnell and James Norton.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 8 - September 15

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Molly Shannon (The Hawk) and Jake Johnson (The Dink). (OAD 7/14/2026)

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/15/2026)

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)

Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)

Monday, September 14: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross (Every Brilliant Thing; Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) and Luke Evans (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/22/2026)

Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge) and James Norton (House of the Dragon). (OAD 7/23/2026)

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