LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS announces upcoming guests

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of September 10 through September 17, featuring stars from television and streaming projects including HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 10 - September 17

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)

Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)

Monday, September 14: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross (Every Brilliant Thing; Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) and Luke Evans (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/22/2026)

Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge) and James Norton (House of the Dragon). (OAD 7/23/2026)

Wednesday, September 16: Guests include Common (Silo) and Brittany Broski (Royal Court). (OAD 7/27/2026)

Thursday, September 17: Guests include Carey Mulligan (Beef) and Mary Beth Barone (Galaxy Brain). (OAD 7/29/2026)

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...