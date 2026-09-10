LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS announces upcoming guests
Guests include stars from HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and other television and streaming projects.
NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of September 10 through September 17, featuring stars from television and streaming projects including HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.
Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 10 - September 17
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)
Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)
Monday, September 14: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross (Every Brilliant Thing; Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross) and Luke Evans (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/22/2026)
Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge) and James Norton (House of the Dragon). (OAD 7/23/2026)
Wednesday, September 16: Guests include Common (Silo) and Brittany Broski (Royal Court). (OAD 7/27/2026)
Thursday, September 17: Guests include Carey Mulligan (Beef) and Mary Beth Barone (Galaxy Brain). (OAD 7/29/2026)