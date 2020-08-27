BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Sets Most Excellent GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title

for Most People Playing Air Guitar Online Simultaneously!

Orion Pictures and BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC, with the help of the film's most excellent fans, have successfully set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for "Most People Playing Air Guitar Online Simultaneously," bringing the most bodacious air guitarists from around the world together to celebrate the film. On August 24, 2020, 186 participants from over 20 countries around the world completed the virtual jam session with support from the Air Guitar World Championships (AGWC) as part of their #MakeAirNotWar initiative.

Watch the record attempt below.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be released on demand and in theaters nationwide on August 28, 2020.

